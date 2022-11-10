LSU’s Josh Williams named semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy

LSU running back Josh Williams has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

Williams, who joined the LSU program as a walk on in 2019, has since worked his way from scout team player, to scholarship recipient to starting running back for the No. 7 Tigers (7-2, 5-1).

Williams was awarded a football scholarship following training camp in 2020. He was a member of LSU’s 2019 national championship team.

This year, Williams leads all LSU running backs in rushing yards with 359. He’s scored five rushing TDs, including one last week against Alabama that put the Tigers up, 14-9, in the third quarter. A two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection, Williams has also caught 17 passes for 104 yards.

Williams maintains a 3.4 grade point average in marketing and he’s a member of LSU’s Omicron Delta Kappa honor society.

The Burlsworth Trophy Selection Committee will announce the three finalists on November 15. Finalists will be honored and the winner of the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy will be announced on December 5 at 7 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth. Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon walked on to the Razorback team in 1994, worked his way to being a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998.

2022 Burlsworth Semifinalists:

Shaun Dolac Buffalo LB Sr.

Payton Wilgar BYU LB Jr.

Chris Reynolds Charlotte QB Sr.

Treshuan Ward Florida State QB So.

Stetson Bennett Georgia QB Sr.

Josh Williams LSU RB Jr.

Ryan Walk Oregon OL Sr.

Aidan O’Connell Purdue QB Sr.

Carlton Martial Troy LB Sr.

John Torchio Wisconsin S Sr.