LSU dominates ESPN College Football Awards

LSU owned ESPN’s College Football Awards on Thursday night at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Quarterback Joe Burrow won the Davey O’ Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award for college Player of the Year, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase captured the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top receiver and safety Grant Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s top defensive back.

Also, LSU coach Ed Orgeron was named Home Depot National Coach of the Year.

The night capped a full day of honors for Burrow, who earlier Thursday was named Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Associated Press Player of the Year.

On Wednesday, Burrow was in Indianapolis to collect the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award.

Burrow, a fifth-year senior who is expected to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, set nearly every LSU passing record in 2019. He is the first player in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in the same season as he completed 342-of-439 passes for an SEC record 4,715 yards and a league record 48 touchdowns.

“I think it’s a great thing for not only me but for LSU and for the state of Louisiana,” Burrow said after winning the Davey O’Brien. “I had great people around me and a great coaching staff. That’s really the reason I was able to win this award.”

Chase, a sophomore from Metairie, has tied the SEC record for touchdown receptions with 18 in 2019. He leads the SEC in receiving yards with 1,498 on 73 catches.

“This is for my Mom and Dad who pushed me this far,” Chase said after joining former Tigers’ star Josh Reed (2001) as the only LSU receivers to capture the Biletnikoff.

Despite injuries, Delpit joined past Tigers’ stars Morris Claiborne and Patrick Peterson as the only LSU defensive backs ever to win the Thorpe Award.

Delpit has 56 tackles (32 solo), a sack (in last Saturday’s SEC title game win over Georgia), two interceptions and six pass breakups.

“It’s a true honor and blessing to win this award, but we’re not done yet,” Delpit said. “We’ve got bigger dreams.”

The No. 1 unbeaten Tigers (13-0) resume practice next week in preparation for their College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 28 against No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Prior to Thursday’s awards show, three of the head coaches of the four playoff teams participated in a press conference at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, coach of the defending national champions, heaped praise on Orgeron. Like Orgeron, Swinney was an interim coach before being named head coach.

“I certainly followed Coach O and all that he’s done, pulled for him,” Swinney said. “It’s great to see him get the opportunity. I think at the end of the day you got to be a good fit. He certainly was a great fit for LSU. He’s put a good staff together.

“He’s provided great leadership and stability, but I think more importantly belief. He’s brought some passion into that program, not that they didn’t have it before, but I just think it’s been fun to watch.



“What they’ve done offensively has been incredible. I think he’s a great coach, one of the good people in the business. He’s worked his tail off to have the opportunity. I’m really happy for him. It’s been fun to watch him have the type of success that he’s had.”