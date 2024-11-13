UPDATED: LSU Women’s Basketball Early Signing Day Report: Kim Mulkey Expected to Sign No. 1 Recruiting Class

The college sports world is abuzz with anticipation as the early signing period for NCAA Division I approaches, starting Wednesday and running through November 20th. Reports suggest that Kim Mulkey and the LSU women’s basketball team are set to secure the top recruiting class for 2025, marking their second time in three years achieving this feat. Just a few years ago, they snagged the No. 1 spot for the 2023 class, bringing in standout players Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario, and Angelica Velez (who later transferred). With four top-30 recruits already committed, the Tigers are poised for another successful early signing period.

Let’s take a closer look at the talented individuals who have already signed with LSU’s 2025 recruiting class:

● ZaKiyah Johnson, a guard from Shelbyville, Kentucky, ranks at No. 13 on ESPN Hoop Gurlz’s list. Standing at 6 feet tall, Johnson chose LSU over two in-state powerhouses, Kentucky and Louisville, after a visit to Baton Rouge. She brings versatility to the team with her strong offensive and defensive skills. In high school, she averaged almost a double-double with 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

● Divine Bourrage, another impressive guard, hails from Davenport, Iowa and holds the No. 12 ranking on ESPN Hoop Gurlz’s list. At 5’10”, Bourrage turned down offers from top programs such as South Carolina, Arizona, and Virginia Tech to join LSU. She is highly regarded for her scoring ability and playmaking skills through passing. Additionally, she demonstrates exceptional footwork and defensive prowess, making her an invaluable addition to the team.

Guard Bella Hines was ranked number 30 on ESPN Hoop Gurlz and hails from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Standing at a height of 5-10, she ultimately decided to commit to Mulkey’s LSU program over other offers from Iowa, Baylor, Texas Tech, North Carolina State, and several other schools. With her efficient scoring abilities, it can be argued that Hines is the most valuable addition to LSU’s 2025 signing class. She has a smooth long-range shot and can also drive to the basket with pump fakes and draw fouls. However, her personality seems to fit best within Mulkey’s LSU culture due to her confident and bold attitude.

Wing player Grace Knox was ranked number 6 on ESPN Hoop Gurlz and comes from Etiwanda, California. Standing at 6-2, she chose to join the Tigers over offers from Tennessee, USC, and Texas. Knox brings versatility to the team with her size and diverse skill set. Her highlight reels showcase not only dunks, but also finesse in the mid-range and around the rim. She also has a reliable 3-point shot. Defensively, she has shown potential as a rim protector which could lead to interesting lineup combinations under Mulkey’s coaching style