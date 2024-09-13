LSU vs. South Carolina: A Pivotal Matchup

LSU at South Carolina on Saturday is officially a pivotal matchup. Who’d have thought that before the season began?

Defensive Showdown

South Carolina’s defense has 10 sacks through two games. They will face LSU’s sack-free offensive line. Freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers must make smart decisions and use his dual-threat skills. Running back Rocket Sanders can exploit LSU’s weakness in run defense, aiming to break 100+ yards against the Tigers.

Offensive Challenges

LSU’s offense needs red zone toughness against South Carolina’s tough defense. The Gamecocks’ offense must handle LSU’s aggressive blitzing. Expect a raucous crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. However, road crowds typically don’t bother LSU.

Key Aspects of the Game

1. Dominating on Defense – South Carolina’s defense has been strong this season, causing chaos for opposing offenses. They must maintain tight coverage and disrupt quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Key stats include:

South Carolina: 10 sacks through two games.

through two games. LSU: No sacks allowed this season.

2. Improving the Passing Game – South Carolina showed promise against Kentucky but needs to grow. Redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers must:

Make smart decisions.

Protect the ball.

Take advantage of big plays.

Expect LSU to counter by moving Harold Perkins around to limit Sellers’ running impact.

3. Running Wild With LSU’s defense struggling against the run, South Carolina will aim to establish a balanced attack. Look for:

Rocket Sanders to lead the ground game for South Carolina.

Sanders potentially breaking 100+ yards rushing.

If successful, this could open up big plays for Sellers.

4. Capitalizing on Confidence – Sanders gained confidence last week against Kentucky. If he can replicate that, it could benefit the entire offense. LSU lost defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory and is adjusting personnel. Watch for sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks to be crucial in stopping South Carolina’s running game.

5. Taking Shots Downfield Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will use well-timed play-action passes and deep shots to keep LSU’s defense guessing. This strategy aims to create big gains if LSU cannot stop South Carolina’s running game early.

Final Thoughts

LSU’s offense must toughen up in the red zone against South Carolina’s defense. The Gamecocks’ defense may give up yards but usually doesn’t allow many points. South Carolina’s offense must prepare for LSU’s aggressive defense led by Blake Baker.

Expect a loud home crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina’s solid defense may give them a slight edge, but LSU’s strong offensive line and skilled receivers could create problems. Brian Kelly’s teams are known for being well-prepared on the road, and South Carolina hopes Hurricane Francine caused preparation challenges for LSU before the game. (It did not.)

The two most important tasks for LSU offensively are to:

Protect Nussmeier in the passing game.

Improve their running game.

Nussmeier will also need to throw deep successfully to keep the Gamecocks honest and open space for LSU’s running and middle-distance passing games.

Kickoff is at 12:00 PM Eastern/11 AM Central on ABC.