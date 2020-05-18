Four-star safety Gee commits to Tigers

After losing four-star safety in-state Kaine Williams of John Ehret who committed to Alabama on Friday, LSU bounced back Monday receiving a commitment from Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety Khari Gee.

Gee committed to the Tigers over Clemson, the team LSU beat in College Football Playoff national championship game in January. He had more than 30 total college scholarship offers, including Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, and Florida.

He is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 18 safety prospect and is the No. 337 overall prospect. Last season as a junior, Gee had 58 tackles (43 solo), including four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and six passes broken up.

Gee joined Florida prospect Dakota Mitchell as the two safeties in LSU’s current 2021 class. Ten of LSU’s 11 commitments so far in this recruiting class are from out-of-state.

“My family and I like Coach Orgeron and Coach Busch,” Gee told 247Sports. “I like what LSU is doing with their program, and they have a great history sending safeties to the NFL. (The NFL draft) really showed how good LSU is at developing their players. It’s very important.”