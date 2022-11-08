LSU ushers in coach Matt McMahon era at home Wednesday

The LSU men’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season and coach Matt McMahon era Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Kansas City in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ It also can be heard locally over 98.1-FM.

“I am excited with (Wednesday) night being the opener of our season,” McMahon said at a Tuesday media session. “We’ve had a great preseason, going to be a work-in-progress as we get started … Spent a lot of time with our players trying to establish the culture that we want for our program, not just this season, but as we move forward as a program. We’re trying to stay locked in on getting continuous improvement from our players and team as we get started tomorrow night. For me, personally, there’s great anticipation and excitement to get to coach our first game here in the PMAC in front of all our great Tiger fans.”

While no official starting lineup has been named it is believed that the lineup will include two members of the Murray State team that went 31-3 a year ago and 18-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Forward KJ Williams was the league’s MVP last year after averaging 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds and Justice “Juice” Hill is expected to take the point guard spot to open after averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 assists a season ago for the Racers.

Mwani Wilkinson, who has started 44-of-61 career games, returned to the Tigers this season and will certainly play a major role and Tiger fans are hopeful that the will get to see Adam Miller in action for the first time after a devastating ACL injury prior to last season’s first exhibition game.

Tickets for the game are available online at the LSU Athletics Ticket Site, LSUtix.net, and at the upper concourse windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 6 p.m. on game night. Tickets can be purchased both online and at the door for just $5 as part of a home opening ticket special. LSU students will be admitted free with the LSU ID Card and the first 500 students will receive free food from Raising Cane’s.