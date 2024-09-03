LSU tumbles in Top 25 Polls

LSU’s football season opener ended in disappointment, with a 27-20 loss to USC in Las Vegas. The Tigers plummeted in national rankings, falling five spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and seven spots to No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Despite preseason optimism and a top-15 ranking, LSU’s defeat dampened spirits.

LSU now prepares for its home opener against Nicholls St., joining seven other SEC squads in the top 25. Texas A&M, meanwhile, dropped out entirely after losing to Notre Dame at home.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 poll:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD Prev

1 Georgia (57) 1545 1-0 1

2 Ohio State (5) 1478 1-0 2

3 Texas 1418 1-0 4

4 Alabama 1309 1-0 5

5 Notre Dame 1240 1-0 7

6 Ole Miss 1212 1-0 6

7 Oregon 1197 1-0 3

8 Penn State 1146 1-0 8

9 Missouri 968 1-0 11

10 Michigan 935 1-0 9

11 Utah 897 1-0 12

12 Miami (FL) 893 1-0 19

13 Southern Cal 811 1-0 23

14 Tennessee 784 1-0 15

15 Oklahoma 703 1-0 16

16 Oklahoma State 610 1-0 17

17 Kansas State 607 1-0 18

18 LSU 410 0-1 13

19 Kansas 349 1-0 22

20 Arizona 339 1-0 21

21 Iowa 294 1-0 25

22 Louisville 188 1-0 NR

23 Georgia Tech 161 1-0 NR

24 NC State 142 1-0 NR

25 Clemson 134 1-0 14 Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.