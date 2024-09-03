LSU tumbles in Top 25 Polls

September 3, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
LSU defense vs USC
LSU's defense under new defensive coordinator Blake Baker played better and was more aggressive, but wilted late as USC broke a 20-20 with a late TD drive to hand LSU its fifth straight season-opening loss in a row. Photo by LSU Athletics.

LSU’s football season opener ended in disappointment, with a 27-20 loss to USC in Las Vegas. The Tigers plummeted in national rankings, falling five spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and seven spots to No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Despite preseason optimism and a top-15 ranking, LSU’s defeat dampened spirits.

LSU now prepares for its home opener against Nicholls St., joining seven other SEC squads in the top 25. Texas A&M, meanwhile, dropped out entirely after losing to Notre Dame at home.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 poll:

RANK         SCHOOL   POINTS      RECORD   Prev

1        Georgia (57)       1545 1-0    1

2        Ohio State (5)    1478 1-0    2

3        Texas          1418 1-0    4

4        Alabama   1309 1-0    5

5        Notre Dame       1240 1-0    7

6        Ole Miss    1212 1-0    6

7        Oregon      1197 1-0    3

8        Penn State          1146 1-0    8

9        Missouri    968   1-0    11

10     Michigan   935   1-0    9

11     Utah 897   1-0    12

12     Miami (FL) 893   1-0    19

13     Southern Cal     811   1-0    23

14     Tennessee          784   1-0    15

15     Oklahoma 703   1-0    16

16     Oklahoma State         610   1-0    17

17     Kansas State     607   1-0    18

18     LSU  410   0-1    13

19     Kansas      349   1-0    22

20     Arizona      339   1-0    21

21     Iowa 294   1-0    25

22     Louisville  188   1-0    NR

23     Georgia Tech     161   1-0    NR

24     NC State   142   1-0    NR

25     Clemson   134   1-0    14 Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.

