LSU soccer drops to 0-2 after 1-0 loss to Ole Miss

LSU’s soccer team had 12 shots on goal Sunday afternoon but couldn’t get any past Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus as the Rebels spoiled the Tigers’ 2020 home opener with a 1-0 win at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The 0-2 Tigers gave up just one goal, a header by Sadie Holland off a corner kick in the 58th minute.

LSU could not produce the equalizer. The Tigers’ Maya Gordon attempted a curling shot for the far right corner in the 82nd minute that was collected by Orkus. The final opportunity for the Tigers came in the 87th minute, with Shannon Cooke’s shot from from nine yards out deflecting into Orkus.

“I thought we owned the game for the first 25 minutes with our control of possession and dangerous opportunities down our left side,” LSU head coach Sian Hudson said. “We needed to capitalize on a few of those moments where we had momentum, but we didn’t.

“Ole Miss came into the game after that and began to get good looks in transition and was able to get the goal from the corner. We controlled large periods of the game and created opportunities, but now we just need to have more quality in the final third and put those chances away.”