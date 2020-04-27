LSU receives Class of 2021 commitment from 4-star defensive end

LSU returned to the state of Texas to continue establishing the foundation of its Class of 2021 recruiting class.

A day after having a record-tying 14 players taken in the NFL draft, the Tigers continued their program-wide momentum Sunday with a commitment from four-star defensive end Landon Jackson of Pleasant Grove High-Texarkana, Tex.

The 6-6, 240-pound Jackson, who got a glimpse of LSU last season during its 50-7 regular-season ending romp over Texas A&M, chose the Tigers over the Aggies.

He recently updated his original list of finalists March 24 to include: Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

Jackson is rated the nation’s No. 69 overall prospect by 247Sports and No. 5 weak-side defensive end. He’s the No. 1 rated player in Texas.

“Enormous frame with a ton of space to add bulk to an already impressive build,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks. “Put together like a college hybrid edge.”

Jackson was considered one of the driving forces for Pleasant Grove (15-1) which captured the Class 4A-DII state championship with a 35-21 win over Wimberley.

He was selected the Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year by the Texas Sports Writers Association after compiling 111 tackles with 16 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries for a team which won their last 10 games of the season.

Jackson contributed to the team’s offense as well with six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson also earned national honors from MaxPreps.com which selected him to their High School Junior All-American Football Team.

“He’s played a variety of spots for perennial Texas 4A D-II state title contender, including off-line, standing edge, and traditional end,” Brooks said. “Provided outstanding production for state title team as a junior.

Jackson is already committed to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-American game.

Despite a torn ACL early in his sophomore season, Jackson was named to the All-District 7-4A-II team. He was selected the league’s Newcomer of the Year during his freshman season in which Pleasant Grove was the Class 4A state runner-up.

“Frame potential suggests possibility to fit multiple positions in varying schemes,” Brooks said. “Flashes quick get-off with terrific closing speed in pursuit. Dangerous from the backside. Fairly fluid as a rusher, bends pretty well relative to height/length, and runs the arc naturally. Bona fide playmaker who makes impact stops. Arrives with a purpose and can provide the big hit at times. Also flips to play tight end in run-first scheme.”