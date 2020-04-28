Tigers reportedly signee Harvard grad transfer

LSU’s available football scholarship signee will surely improve the team’s grade point average and hopefully provide some offensive line depth.

As first reported by The Athletic, the Tigers have reportedly signed Harvard graduate transfer Liam Shanahan.

Shanahan, who played both guard and tackle, was an All-Ivy league first team honoree last season.

In his three seasons, Shanahan had 16 starts at right guard, 11 starts at right tackle and two starts at left guard. He had nine starts at right guard in 2019, one at right tackle, and he started all 10 games at right tackle in 2018. He had seven starts at right guard in 2017, with two starts at left guard.

At 6-5, 270 pounds, he is extremely undersized for a standard-sized SEC lineman. But the Tigers need bodies after losing four starts from its 2019 national championship team.