LSU men’s hoops land second Class of 2021 signee

LSU bagged its second men’s basketball signee on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday as 6-10 center Jerrell Colbert became a Tiger.

Colbert played during the 2019-20 season for Cornerstone Christian Academy in San Antonio, Texas, and averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds for Cornerstone. He will play his senior season for Houston High in Germantown, Tennessee, a suburb of Memphis.

“We are pleased that Jerrell Colbert will join the LSU basketball family,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “He is an elite rim protector that is becoming a complete big man. We are very excited about what Jerrell will bring to us on both ends of the court.”

Colbert is ranked a four-star recruit and No. 31 in the nation by ESPN and No. 6 at the center position. The 247 composite ranking has him listed at No. 46 nationally and the No. 8 center.

He participated in the HoopsFest USA series of games back in late January 2020 in Tampa and was awarded the MVP plaque after scoring 21 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in the final game. He also took part in the Pangos All-American Festival last weekend in Phoenix, Arizona which featured some of the nation’s top high school basketball stars.

Colbert is the second signee of the first day of the fall signing period joining Brandon Murray, a shooting guard from Baltimore, Maryland, who is attending IMG Academy.