LSU guard Cam Thomas wins SEC Freshman of Week again

LSU guard Cameron Thomas was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon.

He was also the league’s Freshman of the Week after the first week of the season in November when he scored 27 points against SIUE and 25 at Saint Louis.

Thomas, a 6-4, 210-pound guard from Chesapeake, Virginia scored 29 points an 86-80 win over Nicholls on Saturday. Thomas converted hit 10-of-21 field goals in the game and was 7-of-7 at the free throw line.

It was his fourth game with 20 or more points and the third time he made 10 field goals this season.

So far, Thomas has displayed his ability to shoot from deep, mixed with an excellent mid-range jumper and a knack to get to the free throw line.,

“On the offense, I shoot threes,” Thomas said. “They’re going to try and run me off the line so that’s just me working on my game and just taking what they give me.”

Thomas enters Tuesday night’s SEC opener vs. Texas A&M in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center ranked second in the league in scoring (22.8 points per game), fifth in free throw percentage (86.8) and tied for third in 3-pointers made (16).