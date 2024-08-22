LSU freshman running back Caden Durham could have a fast impact this year

The top running back spot at LSU is up for grabs in 2024, with several players gunning for it.

Veterans Josh Williams and John Emery Jr. are in the mix, along with sophomore Kaleb Jackson, who’s expected to have a big year. And then there’s Caden Durham, one of the top recruits for 2024.

Durham is ranked among the top 10 running backs in his class by three major recruiting services – Rivals has him at No. 4.

Freshmen can make an impact at running back, so Durham has a shot in 2024.

People are saying Durham reminds them of former LSU star Dalton Hilliard, who took the field by storm as a freshman in 1982 and went on to become one of LSU’s all-time leading rushers. But the thing is, Durham is even faster than Hilliard was.

Right now, Williams and Jackson are likely to get the most carries. The 2024 offense will rely more on running backs than it did in 2023, now that Jayden Daniels is gone and they need new ground production.

LSU will need more than just Williams and Jackson, though. Williams is good, but he’s not a lead back. Jackson has potential, but he might need more time.

That’s where Durham comes in. LSU hasn’t had a speedy back like him in a while, and he can score from anywhere on the field.

Last year, Daniels was key to those explosive plays. He made some huge runs, and LSU’s 20+ yard runs were the highest in the Power Five – 6.7% of their total runs. Repeating that without Daniels will be tough, but Durham’s breakout could bring them close.

Durham doesn’t have to carry the team just yet. The veterans will take the lead, since they know the system inside out.

What Durham can bring is a new style. LSU can simplify things for him and just let him run.

Don’t expect too much from Durham early on in the season, but he’s set to be super valuable later on.