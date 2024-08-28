LSU Football Radio Team Will Be Missing A Familiar And Legendary Voice This Season

By GLENN GUILBEAU

Tiger Rag Editor

If you listened to LSU football games on just about any day or night from 1972 through 2023, you heard analyst Doug Moreau’s familiar voice, excellently explaining a Tigers’ play – good or bad.

Moreau, 79, will not be broadcasting football games this season on the LSU Radio Network to recover from a recent surgery. He began his LSU broadcasting career in the 1972 season when Charles McClendon was the coach and Bert Jones was the quarterback. An All-American split end at LSU in 1965 out of University High in Baton Rouge, Moreau played for the AFL Miami Dolphins from 1966-69 before getting into broadcasting and a legal career.

“My first memories of LSU football are listening to Jim Hawthorne and Doug call LSU games when I was 10 years old, growing up in Shreveport,” former national champion (2007 season) LSU running back Jacob Hester said in an LSU release Wednesday. “I’ve always believed a home team radio broadcast is one of the greatest pageantries we have in college football.”

Hester, who has experience on the SEC Network and hosts “Off Campus” on SiriusXM college football radio, will replace Moreau as analyst this season.

“It will truly be my honor to be able to sit in the booth and call games for the school I love so much,” Hester said.

Hester will join the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, who will enter his ninth season, and sideline reporter Gordy Rush, a former LSU defensive back (1988-90) who is general manager of Guaranty Media in Baton Rouge.

“On behalf of all of us at LSU, we will truly miss having Doug on the air this season and wish him a speedy recovery,” LSU associate athletic director Clay Harris said.

Moreau previously missed some of the 2013 season with an illness. He worked as an assistant district attorney, judge and district attorney in Baton Rouge from 1974-2009 and was a finalist for the LSU athletic director’s job in 2001.