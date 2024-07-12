LSU football could land commitments from two coveted DBs over the next few days . . . Here’s the scoop on the duo

LSU football is in the midst of a critical recruiting stretch and is targeting several defensive backs in the current recruiting cycle.
Jhase Thomas, a defensive back from Destrehan, Louisiana, received an offer from LSU after an impressive showing at LSU’s Elite Camp in early June. He has a decision date set for July 13th and LSU is considered the frontrunner to land him.
I will be committing on July 13th, Live at 1 PM CT! Here is where you can watch.— jhase thomas (@jhasethomas) July 11, 2024
(https://t.co/8iyS76IRXq)
CJ Jimcoily, a four-star safety from Nashville, Tennessee, is also considering LSU along with Stanford. He has already visited Baton Rouge and LSU is one of his top choices. He is set to make an announcement in late July.
✨TOP 4 ✨— CJ Jimcoily (@CJ_Jimcoily) May 24, 2024
LSU @LSUfootball
STANFORD @StanfordFball
ALABAMA @AlabamaFTBL
TENNESSEE @Vol_Football @LAmustangFB
“You never know how things are going to work out. But if you keep an open mind and an open heart, I promise you will find your own destiny someday.” pic.twitter.com/dnx8n8OQjt
LSU’s safeties coach Jake Olsen has been heavily involved in the recruitment of CJ Jimcoily and LSU is making a strong push to land him. Both Thomas and Jimcoily have ties to Louisiana, which could give LSU a distinct advantage in their recruitment. Thomas has been on LSU’s radar for a while and Jimcoily has family in Louisiana.
Be the first to comment