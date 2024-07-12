LSU football could land commitments from two coveted DBs over the next few days . . . Here’s the scoop on the duo

LSU football is in the midst of a critical recruiting stretch and is targeting several defensive backs in the current recruiting cycle. ​

Jhase Thomas, a defensive back from Destrehan, Louisiana, received an offer from LSU after an impressive showing at LSU’s Elite Camp in early June. ​ He has a decision date set for July 13th and LSU is considered the frontrunner to land him. ​

I will be committing on July 13th, Live at 1 PM CT! Here is where you can watch.



(https://t.co/8iyS76IRXq) — jhase thomas (@jhasethomas) July 11, 2024

CJ Jimcoily, a four-star safety from Nashville, Tennessee, is also considering LSU along with Stanford. ​ He has already visited Baton Rouge and LSU is one of his top choices. He is set to make an announcement in late July.

✨TOP 4 ✨

LSU @LSUfootball

STANFORD @StanfordFball

ALABAMA @AlabamaFTBL

TENNESSEE @Vol_Football @LAmustangFB



“You never know how things are going to work out. But if you keep an open mind and an open heart, I promise you will find your own destiny someday.” pic.twitter.com/dnx8n8OQjt — CJ Jimcoily (@CJ_Jimcoily) May 24, 2024

LSU’s safeties coach Jake Olsen has been heavily involved in the recruitment of CJ Jimcoily and LSU is making a strong push to land him. ​ Both Thomas and Jimcoily have ties to Louisiana, which could give LSU a distinct advantage in their recruitment. ​ Thomas has been on LSU’s radar for a while and Jimcoily has family in Louisiana.