LSU football could land commitments from two coveted DBs over the next few days . . . Here’s the scoop on the duo

Jhase Thomas
Jhase Thomas, Destrehan High School in Louisiana, is very high on LSU's wish list and is expected to commit on July 13. Photo by Jhase Thomas' X.com page.

LSU football is in the midst of a critical recruiting stretch and is targeting several defensive backs in the current recruiting cycle. ​

Jhase Thomas, a defensive back from Destrehan, Louisiana, received an offer from LSU after an impressive showing at LSU’s Elite Camp in early June. ​ He has a decision date set for July 13th and LSU is considered the frontrunner to land him. ​

CJ Jimcoily, a four-star safety from Nashville, Tennessee, is also considering LSU along with Stanford. ​ He has already visited Baton Rouge and LSU is one of his top choices. He is set to make an announcement in late July.

LSU’s safeties coach Jake Olsen has been heavily involved in the recruitment of CJ Jimcoily and LSU is making a strong push to land him. ​ Both Thomas and Jimcoily have ties to Louisiana, which could give LSU a distinct advantage in their recruitment. ​ Thomas has been on LSU’s radar for a while and Jimcoily has family in Louisiana.

