LSU Football Adds to Impressive 2025 Recruiting Class with Highly-Touted TE Prospect

LSU secured a major addition for its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday night.

The Tigers received a verbal pledge from 3-star tight end Mike Tyler, hailing from South Carolina. He had multiple offers from other prominent programs such as Ole Miss, NC State, Duke, and West Virginia.

Tyler’s commitment is a significant boost to LSU’s recruiting efforts in this class. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, he is ranked as the No. 597 overall player and the No. 31 tight end in the country for the 2025 cycle.

He currently attends Hammond School in Columbia, South Carolina and holds an offer from his local team, the South Carolina Gamecocks. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 225 pounds, Tyler is a promising prospect for the Tigers.

If he ultimately signs with LSU, he will be the first high school player from South Carolina to do so under head coach Brian Kelly.

With Tyler’s commitment, LSU’s recruiting class continues to impress and currently ranks at No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He joins 22 other commits in what is shaping up to be an elite group for the Tigers this cycle.