LSU Flips 4-Star CB from Texas

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, the LSU Tigers have successfully recruited four-star defensive back Kade Phillips from Texas football’s commitment list. Phillips, originally committed to Texas on July 6th, made the switch to LSU on August 18th.

Despite committing to Texas initially in July, Phillips’ decision was swayed by LSU’s defensive backs coach Corey Raymond who never gave up on recruiting him for the Tigers. The Tigers offered Phillips a chance to play at his preferred position of cornerback, whereas Texas had planned for him to play safety.

This decommitment leaves Texas with only one true defensive back recruit for the 2025 class – three-star Caleb Chester from Fort Bend Marshall High School. However, they have a potential replacement in five-star athlete/safety Jonah Williams from Galveston Ball High School who is set to make his decision on August 24th. Texas has been making strides in his recruitment and he will likely choose between them, Texas A&M, and LSU.

Another key target for Texas in the late-summer is three-star cornerback Aidan Anding from Ruston High School in Louisiana. With LSU flipping Phillips, this may increase their chances of landing Anding as well. However, LSU and Arkansas are still actively involved in his recruitment and a decision is expected from Anding sometime in late-August or early September.