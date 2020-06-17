Joe Burrow becomes first LSU football player to win SEC Male Athlete of the Year

The legend of Joe Burrow continues.

LSU’s 2019 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, who’s readying for his first pro training camp as the No. 1 overall pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, is still collecting awards from the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season.

He picked up two more in the last six days, the latest on Wednesday when he was named the SEC’s Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year.

Burrow, who set the NCAA FBS records for touchdown passes in a season (60) and TDs accounted for in a season (65), led the nation with an LSU and SEC record 5,671 passing yards.

He’s the first LSU football player to win the Kramer, named in honor of former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer. Previous LSU male Kramer winners are Shaquille O’ Neal (basketball) in 1991 and 1992 (the first repeat winner ever), Walter Davis (track and field) in 2002 and Xavier Carter (track and field) in 2006.

Last Friday, Burrow was selected unanimously as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s James J. Corbett Award winner as the top amateur athlete in the state of Louisiana.

“The state of Louisiana embraced me along the way and became a second home to me,” Burrow said of the Corbett named in honor of former LSU athletic director Jim Corbett. ”To be recognized as the top athlete in the state is a tremendous honor and I want to thank my teammates and coaches as well as everyone who supported me.”