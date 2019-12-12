Burrow, O and the boys star tonight in ESPN’s College Football Awards

A trio of LSU players as well as Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron will be front and center for tonight’s ESPN College Football Awards show live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The red carpet show starts a 5 p.m. CT and the award show begins at 6 p.m.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is a finalist for the Davey O’ Brien National Quarterback Award and for the Maxwell Award for college Player of the Year.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award which is given to college football’s top receiver.

Safety Grant Delpit is finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s top defensive back. Orgeron will be recognized as the Home Depot National Coach of Year.

Earlier today, Burrow, was named the Associated Press Player of the Year. He received 50 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 156 points.

After tonight, Burrow flies to New York City to begin media interviews for Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy presentation. He is a heavy favorite to win.