Linebacker Donte Starks tossed off LSU team by Coach O

Linebacker Donte Starks has been dismissed from the LSU football team for violation of team rules, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Friday.

Starks saw action in three games in 2019 as a true freshman for the Tigers. Starks had been suspended from the team on Feb. 5 a day after he was arrested in Marrero by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives.

Starks, 19, was jailed on counts of illegally possessing a concealed handgun and attempting to run away from deputies who stopped him while investigating a complaint about armed men selling crack cocaine, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said. Rivarde said deputies did not find any drugs during Starks’ arrest, and Starks was not accused of selling narcotics.

Starks was a former four-star recruit from John Ehret High.