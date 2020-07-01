LSU celebrates July 4th with another Class of 2021 commitment

LSU took a couple of months to address its need in its current recruiting class at weak-side defensive end/outside linebacker.

The Tigers only needed a three-day span this week – culminating on the July 4th holiday – to put the finishing touches on that position Saturday with a commitment from four-star prospect Keanu Koht of Vero Beach, Fla.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Koht became the fourth defensive prospect in LSU’s Class of 2021 and second in three days, joining fellow four-star prospect Naquan Brown of Virginia Beach, Va.

“He wins with quickness and speed off the edge,” 247Sports analyst Charles Powell said of Koht. “Has a quick first step and has good instincts in timing the snap count.”

Industry experts framed Koht’s recruiting process shaping up as an Alabama-Miami battle, but apparently LSU made up considerable ground over the last couple of months to land a commitment from Koht – the nation’s No. 148 overall prospect, No. 10 weak-side defensive end No. 20 prospect in Florida according to 247Sports.

First-year defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and veteran defensive line coach Bill Johnson are credited with leading LSU’s charge for Koht, who becomes the 15thcommitment for LSU.

The Tigers, who beat out Oregon and Auburn for Koht’s services, moved to sixth nationally, jumping ahead of USC and Oregon, in the latest 247 Sports team rankings.

LSU began working on its weak-side defensive end/outside linebacker position with a commitment from Landon Jackson of Texarkana, Texas on April 26 until remaining in state when St. James’ Saivion Jones extended his pledge on May 20.

Koht, whose older brother Lars Koht played collegiately at Florida International and played professionally with both Seattle and Denver, had 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks during his junior season.

Vero Beach was undefeated and top-seeded team going into the Class 8A state playoffs but wound up with an 11-1 record after an opening-round loss to Deerfield Beach in the Region 3-8A first round.