LSU Basketball Hopes To Keep Momentum From Win At Kansas State Going

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU coach Matt McMahon could barely have been more pleased with LSU’s 76-65 win at Kansas State last Thursday.

Among his comments postgame:

– “Totally connected.”

– “Delivered in all areas.”

– “Unselfish.”

– “Tremendous ball movement.”

– “Efficient.”

– “Guarded at a high level.”

– “Dominant on the glass.”

– “Obviously thrilled.”

That was in front of just under 10,000 at Kansas State’s home arena against a 2-0 team that was competitive in the Big 12 last season at 8-10 and finished in the NIT at 19-15. Now, can the Tigers continue that against lesser competition?

LSU (3-0) hosts Charleston Southern (1-4) tonight (7 p.m., SEC Network+) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“We are looking forward to the next opportunity,” McMahon said Monday. “I mean, it’s still early. But to go on the road in that type of environment and perform the way our guys did – the buy-in that you are starting to see. We have a way to go, but I like the direction it’s headed.”

Particularly significant about the win at Kansas State was LSU’s bench participation. True freshman guard Vyctorius Miller scored 15 points. Junior forward Daimion Collins added 12, and freshman forward Corey Chest grabbed 13 rebounds with five points.

“I did like the rotation,” McMahon said. “The guys had a really good rhythm on both ends of the court.”

LSU is led by senior guard Cam Carter with 20.7 points a game. Senior point guard Jordan Sears is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game. Junior forward Jalen Reed is averaging 11.7 pints and 6.3 rebounds. And senior guard Dji Bailey is scoring 10.7 a game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game.

“Our starting lineup isn’t necessarily our starting lineup for the rest of the season,” McMahon said. “Roles are always evolving.”

The Tigers’ competition trends back upward after Tuesday when they go to the Greenbrier (Resort) Tip-Off tournament in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, this weekend. LSU plays Pittsburgh (5-0) on Friday (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network). On Sunday, the Tigers play the winner out of Central Florida (3-0) or No. 19 Wisconsin (5-0) at a time to be determined on CBSSN. Central Florida and Wisconsin meet at 4 p.m. Friday on CBSSN.