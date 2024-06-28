LSU baseball’s Griffin Herring and Luke Holman receive All-America recognition

LSU baseball had two pitchers receive 2024 Second-Team All-America recognition from D1Baseball.com.

Luke Holman and Griffin Herring both received the honor. LSU’s pitching staff lead the nation with 733 strikeouts and finished No. 2 in the nation in shutouts (7), No. 4 in strikeouts per nine innings (11.5) and No. 9 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.83).

Herring, a left-handed reliever, posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA last season through 50.1 innings pitched. He held opponents to a .215 batting average and posted the best ERA against SEC opponents among any player with at least 30 innings pitched.

Holman, a right-handed starter, posted a 9-4 record with a 2.75 ERA in 91.2 innings pitched. He finished No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in the league in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA, No. 4 in wins and No. 5 in innings pitched.