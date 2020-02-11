LSU and Florida State set for 2022-23 season openers

LSU’s future football season openers just got considerably more interesting.

The Tigers will begin the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Sunday games against Florida State in New Orleans and Orlando respectively.

LSU, about a month removed from winning the 2019 national championship by beating Clemson in the College Football Playoff finals in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, will return there Sept. 4, 2022 to play the Seminoles.

The teams will meet again on Sept. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

“Our team looks forward to playing Florida State to open the 2022 and 2023 seasons,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “To play a traditional power like Florida State is a challenge that excites our team. Playing in New Orleans and Orlando is a great opportunity for us to showcase to recruits the LSU program. We look forward to playing anyone, anywhere at any time.”

The LSU-Florida State series, which FSU leads 2-7, dates back to 1968 when the Tigers beat the Seminoles, 31-27, in the first-ever Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Then, LSU beat FSU 55-21 in 1982 in Tiger Stadium to clinch an Orange Bowl berth as Tigers’ fans pelted the field with oranges

The 2022 meeting will the first between the teams since 1991 when the Seminoles won 27-16 in Tiger Stadium.

“We’ve been working on this for a few years,” Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said of the LSU-Florida State contest in New Orleans. “The stakes are high, but with LSU and FSU we have two nationally recognized programs within driving distance of New Orleans. We’re expecting a big and enthusiastic crowd here for Labor Day Weekend in 2022. It should be fun.”

LSU fans have always traveled to Orlando well in the Tigers’ five Citrus Bowl appearances, including twice under Orgeron.

“We are so excited to bring yet another thrilling kickoff game to Orlando, and we look forward to hosting college football fans from around the globe for this incredible matchup,” Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said of the 2023 game. “Events like these have a profound impact on the Central Florida community, and we can’t wait to show the student-athletes, coaches, families and supporters of our longstanding partners in Tallahassee and Baton Rouge what makes Orlando one of the country’s top neutral-site destinations.”

The LSU-FSU adds to the Tigers’ list of high-profile non-conference home-and-home series that started with LSU’s game at Texas last year with the Longhorns coming to Baton Rouge this season.

LSU has future home-and-home games scheduled with UCLA (2021 and 2024), Clemson (2025 and 2026), Oklahoma (2027 and 2028), and Arizona State (2029 and 2030).