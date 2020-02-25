Kevin Faulk takes the handoff to become LSU’s running backs coach

There was never a doubt about the career path Kevin Faulk wanted to follow.

“Coaching is one of the things I’ve always wanted to do,” Faulk once said. “Not too many freshmen know what they want to do when they get to college. I knew exactly what I wanted.”

And LSU’s all-time leader rusher is finally getting what he wanted .

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Faulk has been promoted to LSU’s running backs coach. He’s replacing Tommie Robinson, who’s accepting a similar position at Texas A&M.

Various publications, including Tiger Rag Magazine, confirmed through an independent source, of the staff move made by LSU coach Ed Orgeron in the wake of Robinson’s departure.

Faulk, 43, is being promoted from LSU’s director of player development.

He retired from the NFL in 2012, became an assistant coach at his alma mater Carencro High and joined Orgeron’s staff in January 2018. He had been charged with making sure the Tigers’ offensive players were doing well in the classroom and off-the-field.

Orgeron had the plan to promote Faulk in place for several weeks as Robinson’s name was floated for several job openings. His LSU contract was due to expire March 31 and apparently no offer was made to extend him.

Robinson’s $600,000 annual salary made him the sixth highest paid coach in the LSU athletic department, but he also held the titles of assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.



Faulk has huge street cred among Louisiana high school coaches because of his legendary high school and college careers.

The fact Faulk averaged 8.1 yards per carry in his Carencro career as a quarterback – 4,877 yards and 62 TDs on 603 attempts – is why the first thing Gerry DiNardo did after his introductory press conference as new LSU’s football coach in December 1994 was visit Faulk.

DiNardo drove the 50 miles to Carencro from Baton Rouge to personally woo Faulk, who remains the LSU’s all-time rushing leader with 4,557 yards and 46 TDs.

“Kevin was very smart on the field, he knew every position,” DiNardo said. “He understood the game conceptually, not just his position. He was mature beyond his years academically. He took care of business.”

Faulk led LSU in rushing all four of his collegiate seasons and remains the fifth leading rusher in SEC history. He was also one of the first LSU players to graduate in less than four years.

The New England Patriots got the steal of the 1999 NFL Draft when it chose Faulk in the second round. He played all 13 of his pro seasons with the Pats, won three Super Bowl rings and was such a valuable all-around back that quarterback Tom Brady said “no one was more clutch than Kevin.”