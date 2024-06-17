Les Miles sues LSU “for the blot placed on his good name and reputation”

Former LSU football coach Les Miles has filed a suit against LSU over 37 vacated wins from 2012-15.

Miles claims that the vacated wins eliminated him from consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame. He is seeking “appropriate remedy for the blot placed on his good name and reputation,” according to the suit.

The 37 vacated wins dropped Miles’ career winning percentage below .600, the minimum win percentage needed to be considered for the College Football Hall of Fame. The NCAA and the National Football Foundation are also listed as defendants.

“Defendants stripped Les Miles — indisputably one of the most esteemed college football coaches in the history of the State of Louisiana — of his established eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame without an opportunity to be heard,” the lawsuit said.

Miles would’ve been eligible for the hall of fame in November 2023. His career record sits at 108-73 without the vacated wins and his win percentage is at .597. With the wins, his career record would sit at 145-73 and he would have a .666 win percentage.

The wins were vacated after an NCAA investigation found a Level 1 recruiting violation had been committed during his time at LSU. The NCAA uncovered an embezzlement scheme in which LSU sent over $180,000 to the father of offensive lineman Vadal Alexander. The money came from John Paul Funes, the former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake hospitals.

Alexander was a four-year starter at LSU, and the wins during his time at the school were vacated as he was an ineligible player due to the violations. The punishment was self-imposed. However, Miles believes LSU shouldn’t have imposed the punishment so willingly. He said vacating the wins was an “irrational and unfair self-inflicted punishment” in a release. LSU has not yet commented on the lawsuit filed by Miles.

LSU Associate Athletic Director and Communications Director Michael Bonnette said LSU was unable to comment on the suit filed by Miles.

“LSU is not able to comment on pending litigation,” Bonnette said.