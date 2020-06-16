LSU’s Kevin Faulk is on College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 ballot

LSU first-year running backs coach Kevin Faulk, the Tigers’ all-time leading rusher, is on the ballot for election to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Faulk, a Carencro, La. native who starred at LSU from 1995-98, culminated his record-setting LSU career as the SEC’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 6,833. He still ranks third in SEC history in rushing yards (4,557) and rushing TDs (46).

He was a first-team Associated Press All-American in 1996 as an all-purpose player and was a three-time first-team All-SEC selection.

“To be listed among this group is extremely humbling and a tremendous honor,” Faulk said in a released statement. “I was fortunate during my career to be surrounded by outstanding teammates and coaches and without them, nothing that I accomplished on the football field would have been possible.”

Faulk, who still holds 10 LSU records, is looking to become the 10th former Tiger enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame. The list includes Gus Tinsley, Ken Kavanaugh Sr., Abe Mickal, Doc Fenton, Tommy Casanova, Billy Cannon, Jerry Stovall, Charles Alexander and Bert Jones.

Former LSU coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame are Dana Bible, Mike Donahue, Biff Jones, Bernie Moore and Charles McClendon.

There are 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the Class of 2021 ballot that went to 12,000 voters on Tuesday.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT early next year.”

The New England Patriots got the steal of the 1999 NFL Draft when it chose Faulk in the second round. He played all 13 of his pro seasons with the Pats, won three Super Bowl rings and was such a valuable all-around back that quarterback Tom Brady said “no one was more clutch than Kevin.”

Faulk scored 33 touchdowns (16 rushing, 15 receiving, 2 kickoff returns) during his career with the Patriots and he holds the franchise record for all-purpose yards (12,349) and kickoff return yards (4,098).

He retired from the NFL on October 9, 2012, and was elected into the Patriots Hall of Fame on May 18, 2016. Faulk is a member of the Patriots All-Decade Team for the 2000s, was named to the franchise’s 50th Anniversary team as a return specialist and is a member of the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Faulk’s pro career was a detour from his original career path of becoming a coach. He was one of the first LSU players to graduate in less than four years, earning a kinesiology degree in 1999.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Faulk became an assistant coach at Carencro High. In January 2018, he joined LSU’s coaching staff as director of player development and was promoted to running backs coach this past January.

“Coaching is one of the things I’ve always wanted to do,” said Faulk, who turned 44 on June 5. “Not too many freshmen know what they want to do when they get to college. I knew exactly what I wanted.”