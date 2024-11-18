Everything LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Said in His Monday Press Conference on 11-18-2024

Everything LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Said in His Monday Press Conference on 11-18-2024LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference to preview Saturday’s 6:45 p.m. CT kickoff against Vanderbilt.

Kelly started by talking about how crucial it is for LSU to win and what it means to the state of Louisiana. He added that they’re focused on sticking to the process he’s used for 34 years, but making some adjustments.

Today is a big day for getting the team back on track, Kelly said. While players need to motivate themselves, coaches have to help them see the positives in what they’ve done well. The adjustments are about figuring out what’s important right now and helping them shift their focus to closing out games.

Da’Shawn Womack will be available this week after missing the Florida game due to suspension.

As for his role in play-calling, Kelly said Joe Sloan will make the calls, and he’ll listen in through the headset. He can override calls if needed, but he doesn’t want to do that. He hears Sloan and Nussmeier and can chime in when necessary.

Kelly doesn’t want to build a program based on the transfer portal, but he recognizes they need to find a balance. They need to look at some things to get it right.

Tyree Adams could play more this week if needed, but they’ll play the best guys.

Kelly hopes his coaches are calling recruits as much as they would if they were winning games.

Chris Hilton needs to let the game come to him and not try to force a play, considering the rust he has from not playing for so long.

Teams have decided to play them a certain way, which is why their intermediate passing game hasn’t been working like it did earlier in the season. They’ve realized they need to push the ball vertically because defenders are sitting on those intermediate routes.

Getting feedback from players is important, Kelly said. He asks for their feedback, and his door is open more than ever, same with his coaches.

Kelly was disappointed with the mixed calls and signals on the last touchdown by Florida. He thinks there needs to be only one voice, and they can’t keep changing players with the green dot.

Nussmeier told him several times leaving the field that he could have done things differently, but he focused on taking care of the football.

Garrett Dellinger is questionable, but Miles Frazier should be able to play this week.

Kelly thinks playing more 4-3 like they did is a week-to-week thing. He’s pleased with what freshman LB Davhon Keys did for them.

Kelly has no problem with his strength and conditioning program and feels they’re doing fine there. They have data showing their peak numbers are getting better as the season has gone on.

He credits the improvements in the run game to their commitment to running the ball on all downs and distances, and mixing it up. This was the first time they ran the ball on every down during a game.