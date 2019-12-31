Every record LSU has broken (so far)

The 2019 season has been a wondrous one for LSU football. At the end of last year, the offense showed signs of progression but nobody could have predicted what was to come.

LSU’s redefined offense has not only left the Tiger faithful walking on air, but has also taken its toll on the record books. Here is a complete list of all the records that the Tigers have broken on an individual and school level this season:

Joe Burrow

Leading the charge into the record books is LSU’s second Heisman winner himself.

This season Burrow has his name next to 15 records, with the possibility to add one more.

SEC and LSU single season passing touchdowns (55)



SEC and LSU single season passing yards (5,208)



LSU single season total yards (5,519)



LSU career total touchdowns (82)



LSU single season total touchdowns (59)



First SEC quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the same season



Tied SEC single game passing touchdown (7)



LSU career passing touchdowns (71)



LSU consecutive 20+ completion games (17)

LSU single game total touchdowns (Peach Bowl, 8)

First FBS player to score eight total touchdowns in a bowl game

Peach Bowl, New Year’s Six, CFP, LSU single game touchdown passes (7)



CFP longest pass (62 yards)



CFP passing yards (493)



Currently leads NCAA, SEC, and LSU single season completion percentage (77.6%)

Ja’Marr Chase & Justin Jefferson

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. It only make sense that with a quarterback as prolific as Burrow has been, the receivers he’s throwing to are bound to put up insane numbers as well.

Chase has been Burrow’s favorite target. But with an otherworldly performance against Oklahoma in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl which served as a College Football Playoff semifinal, Jefferson has pulled even with Chase in the touchdown race in addition to setting his own records.

Jefferson & Chase: SEC & LSU single season touchdown receptions (18)

Jefferson & Chase: LSU single game 100-yard+ receiving yards (Ole Miss, 227 from Chase and 112 from Jefferson for 339)

Jefferson: LSU single season receptions (1-2)

Jefferson: Peach Bowl, New Year’s Six, and CFP touchdown receptions (4)

Jefferson: Peach Bowl, New Year’s Six, and CFP receiving yards (227)

Jefferson: Peach Bowl, New Year’s Six, CFP and LSU receptions (14)

Jefferson: Peach Bowl points scored (4)

Jefferson: Tied FBS bowl game record for touchdown receptions (4)

Thaddeus Moss

One of the criticisms of the Les Miles era was that tight ends were heavily underutilized. Since then, tight ends have served in a larger role. Moss has been increasingly solid for the Tigers as the season wore on, culminating with four catches for 99 yards vs. Oklahoma including a 62-yard TD.

LSU single game receptions by a tight end (4)

LSU longest reception by a tight end (62)

Team Records