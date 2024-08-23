Dylan Crews headed to The Show

Former LSU star Dylan Crews has received the call up to join the Washington Nationals. The outfielder, who was drafted second overall in 2023, will make his major league debut on Monday night against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park.

Crews, who won the Golden Spikes Award in 2023 and is currently the top prospect in the Nationals’ farm system, has been tearing it up in the minor leagues this season with 107 hits, 13 home runs, and 25 stolen bases. He also participated in the MLB Futures Game during All-Star Weekend.

It remains to be seen how long Crews will stay with the Nationals, who are currently fourth in their division and out of playoff contention. However, there is a chance he will face off against his former LSU teammate Paul Skenes when the Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates from September 5 to 9.

