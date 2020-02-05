Dwight McGlothern signs with LSU

LSU has strengthened their already impressive secondary with the signing of four-star corner back Dwight McGlothern.

McGlothern is a four-star back out of Spring, Texas who is rated as the No. 19 corner in the class and the No. 42 back in the Geaux247 Sports rankings.

The 6-2, 180-pound McGlothern has great length for a secondary player that are useful in pass defense. His agility to keep pace with receivers is questionable, but his size alone makes him a tough opponents on shorter routes. With some work in the weight room he could easily be one of the next great defensive backs at LSU.

During his senior season he intercepted four passes.

LSU offered McGlothern in January 17 and he committed to the Tigers about a month ago during the U.S. Army All-American Game in San Antonio.

McGlothern has been a high-profile recruit since his freshman season at New Caney (Texas) High School. He’s originally from Monroe, La., and he visited LSU every year of his recruitment, which included the team’s spring game and again in the fall.



