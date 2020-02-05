Tigers sign RB Kevontre Bradford

Four-star running back Kevontre Bradford of Lancaster, Texas became LSU’s first RB signee in its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday morning.

The No. 13 running back in the 2020 class and the No. 18 prospect in Texas in the Geaux247 Sports’ rankings committed to the Tigers less than two weeks ago.

The 5-11, 193-pound Bradford specializes in the zone run game and plays with a great vision. He has both great acceleration and top speed, making him a threat every time he gets a hole to the second level.

Bradford rushed for 1,563 yards on 169 carries his senior year, scoring 23 touchdowns, and also caught 12 passes for 242 yards and three TDs. He totaled more 3,000 yards and scored 42 TDs in his three-year career.

LSU offered Bradford relatively late in the game last Sept. 12, He made his official visit on January 24 and committed two days later.