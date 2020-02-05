WR Alex Adams signs with LSU

Three-star wide receiver Alex Adams of Magnolia (Miss.) South Pike High was the first player LSU signed this morning in the late football signing period.

The 6-1, 175-pound Adams, a one-time Mississippi State commit who de-committed from the Bulldogs in May, 2019, is ranked by Geaux247 Sports as the No. 65 receiver in the 2020 class and the No. 8 prospect in Geaux247 Sports’ rankings.

As a junior, Adams caught 28 passes for 691 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers improved as a senior to 34 catches for 859 yards and 10 TDs, averaging 25.3 yards per catch.

South Pike wide receivers coach Brinson Johnson told the Jackson Clarion-Ledget before the 2019 season that Adams may be the best receiver the school has ever seen.

“You can’t teach speed,” Johnson said of Adams. “His routes have gotten better over the years, but he has the speed to take the top off defenses at any time.”

South Pike head coach Brinson Wall said Adams diligently works at his craft.

“His work ethic away from the field stands out,” Wall said. “He works extremely hard in the weight room during the offseason and that carries over into Friday nights. He plays at a different level when the lights come on.”

Adams is the third wide receiver to join LSU’s 2020 class. The Tigers had already signed Kayshon Boutte (nation’s No. 4 wide receiver) and Koy Moore (No. 49).















