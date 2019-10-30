LSU, thin at running backs, loses Emery for the rest of the season due to academic problems

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Monday junior running back John Emery Jr. is currently out for the rest of the season.

“As of now, John Emery is out for the year and I’m saying his unavailable,” Oregron said during his weekly Zoom media teleconference.

When asked if Emery has any chance of returning this season, Orgeron said, “Right now, he’s unavailable. Now if things could change, if they do change, we’ll play him. But right now, he’s unavailable. Could they change? Yeah, but that’s out of my control.”

LSU has not released any statement why Emery is ineligible. Jimmy Smith of Tiger Details said Emery’s problem concerned a lack of cumulative hours earned to maintain eligibility.

“I think academics do a great of communicating with us, we meet with academics every week, ” Orgeron said. “That’s all I’m going to say about that.”

Emery Jr., has played in 19 games in his LSU career and has 566 rushing yards and seven TDs on 114 carries as well as 20 catches for 133 yards.

Last season when he rushed for 378 yards and three TDs, Emery Jr. scored on a 54-yard TD run against Alabama.

Losing Emery Jr. is a blow for the Tigers, who rank second to last in the SEC in rushing averaging at 87.5 yards per game.

Here’s Orgeron on other subjects:

On LSU’s running attack

We wanted to improve in the run game and we did. We ran the ball outside, several players got the football. I was pleased with the improvement that we saw in the run game. You saw two freshman running backs (Corey Kiner, Armani Goodwin) who are outstanding. You see more of them along with Ty Davis (Price). I thought he ran the ball well. We got a lot out of our running game and more to get.

On Central Michigan

A very well-coached football team. A physical football team, 242 yards per game rushing, 34 points per game on offense led by a strong offensive line (with) really great protections and schemes. On defense, they run a 4-2-5.