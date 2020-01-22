LSU hangs on to edge Florida

Memo to the fans who left Tuesday’s night game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with LSU leading Florida by 10 points with 1:19 left to the play.

What were you thinking?

It’s the Tigers and Gators, who always have a penchant for drama after last season’s three match-ups were decided on a pair of overtime contests and a game-winning 3-pointer.

Florida hit three 3-pointers in the final 52 seconds and had a game-tying layup by Keyontae Johnson waved off by officials coming after the final buzzer as SEC-leading LSU escaped an 84-82 winner.



The Tigers, 14-4 and 6-0 in the SEC, are using up their nine lives in a hurry. LSU has won its last four conference games by a combined 13 points.

In getting past Florida (12-6, 4-2), which blasted then-No. 4 nationally ranked Auburn last Saturday, LSU dug out of an eight-point hole in the final seven minutes of the first half.

Then, the Tigers seemed to have the game in-hand, building its double-digit lead heading into the final minute of play by getting two dunks and a layup against the Gators’ press defense.

That’s when things went crazy, Florida couldn’t miss 3-pointers and the Gators very nearly sent the game to overtime.

LSU placed six players in double figures, led by Emmitt Williams with 19 points and Skylar Mays with 18. Trendon Watford added 14, Javonte Smart had 13 and Darius Days and Marlon Taylor with 10 each.

Johnson and Noah Locke had 16 points each for Florida.

The Tigers trailed 13-12 in the opening five minutes, hitting their first 5-of-7 field goal attempts. But for the next 8:18, LSU missed 11 straight shots and committed five turnovers as Florida pushed its lead 22-15 with 10:28 left.

Finally, with 6:49 remaining, Williams scored in the lane for the Tigers, LSU was able to jump into its various three-quarters court zone presses.

It mixed 2-2-1 and 1-3-1 looks, forcing the Gators into four turnovers in the next two minutes sparking an 11-3 run that gave LSU a 26-25 lead on a Taylor steal and dunk 4:39 before halftime.

Florida responded by taking a four-point lead, but a 5-0 run keyed by a Watford three-point play gave LSU a 33-32 edge with 1:38 left.

From that point except for the Gators taking a five-point lead for a 65-second span in the first two minutes of the second half, the teams settled into a one-possession game for the opening 8½ minutes of the half.

Both teams aggressively took the ball to the basket, forcing the officiating crew Joe Lindsay, Pat Adams and Mike Nance to whistle fouls on almost every possession.

A 12-2 LSU burst with the Tigers making four straight shots gave the home team its largest lead at 61-52 with 9:53 left, forcing Florida coach Mike White to call a 30-second timeout.

LSU was forced to play most of the game’s last 12½ minutes without Watford. He picked up his fourth foul with 9:06 left and then Williams got his fourth with 7:01 remaining.

Even with the Tigers leading 63-59 at that point, Wade had to figure out how to get his team across the finish line with his two best inside players in foul trouble.

LSU got its first double-digit lead of the game at 73-62 with 3:24 after Mays nailed a shot-clock beating 3-pointer and Days scored off a putback of his fifth straight missed 3-point shot of the night.

When Florida’s Locke nailed a 3-pointer with 3:15 left, the Gators began full-court pressing for the first time all night.

LSU’s response in its next four possessions was a Williams dunk, a Taylor layup and a Watford dunk for a 79-69 lead as Florida called a 30-second timeout with 1:19 left.

The Gators reeled off five straight points and the last-minute thrill ride started