Catching everything thrown his way, LSU’s frosh tight end Trey’Dez Green making moves already

Watch Out for LSU Frosh TE Trey’Dez Green:

Trey’Dez Green, a freshman tight end at LSU, has made a strong impression on the coaching staff during his first fall practice with the Tigers.

Physical Attributes

At 6’7″ and 245 pounds, Green has a remarkable physical presence. His natural athleticism has also captured the attention of head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly praised Green’s physicality, body control, and confidence after just one practice.

Cautious Approach to Playing Time

Even with Green’s impressive start, Kelly remains cautious about guaranteeing him playing time this season.

Highlights of Trey’Dez Green’s High School Career

Green is a standout tight end from Zachary High School, located just north of Baton Rouge. Here are some key points about his background:

Rated 4-stars

Considered the top prep prospect in Louisiana for the Class of 2024

in Louisiana for the Class of 2024 Ranked No. 35 overall nationally and the No. 1 tight end in the On3 composite rankings

and the in the On3 composite rankings A two-sport athlete who excels in basketball

Athletic Achievements

Green is described as a “once-in-a-generation type of player” by an opposing coach. His impressive achievements include:

2022 Junior Season: 45 receptions for 864 yards 11 touchdowns

2021 Sophomore Season: 350 receiving yards

Basketball Performance: Averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds as a junior in 2022 Received First-Team All-State honors in 2022 at East Feliciana High School

2023 State Title Game: Caught 8 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown

Senior Season: Finished with 53 receptions for 960 yards Scored 12 touchdowns



Coaching

Green was coached by David Brewerton.