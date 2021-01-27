Bryant named SEC Freshman of the Week (again), but LSU’s Friday meet at Auburn postponed

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant is 3 for 3 on winning weekly SEC gymnastics awards this season, but she won’t have a chance to make it 4 of 4 next week.

Bryant, who won her second all-around title in LSU’s win over Georgia last Friday, was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, the league office announced. It was the third honor for Bryant in as many weeks. She was named the top freshman the first week and gymnast of the week after the Tigers’ meet at Arkansas.

The SEC office also announced Tuesday the postponement of LSU’s meet at Auburn that had been scheduled for Friday. It was called off due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the LSU program.