Another day, another O’Neal apparently headed to LSU

What’s better than one Shaquille O’Neal off-spring in an LSU basketball uniform?

Try a matched set.

Just a day after Tigers’ men’s coach Will Wade signed Shareef O’Neal, a UCLA transfer who’s one of the former LSU star and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer sons, an O’Neal daughter said she committed to coach Nikki Fargas’ LSU women’s program.

Amirah O’Neal announced on her Instagram Thursday night that she’s committed to LSU as part of the current recruiting class. Though LSU has not made an official announcement yet, she left no doubt she’s joining her brother in Baton Rouge.

Her message said:

“One of the most difficult decisions for a person my age to make, is the jump from high school to college. Although I don’t fully know what’s ahead of me, I am ready for the challenge. I never imagined myself saying this, but I am excited to say that I have decided to commit to being a student athlete at LSU alongside my brother @shareefoneal. I am Sooooo grateful to spend my next 4 years as a Tiger.”

Shareef followed with a tweet that read “THE BROTHER SISTER DUO! Congrats to my sister on committing to LSU.”

This past season at Santa Monica (Calif.) Crossroads High, Amirah, a 6-2 center, averaged 17.2 points. She was an Honorable Mention selection to the MaxPreps 2019 California All-State Girls Basketball Team, as well as the Cal-Hi Sports Division IV All-State Team. She is a three-time All-Gold Coast League selection, four-time All-CIF, and two-time All-State.