7-foot center commits to LSU

LSU’s men’s basketball team lacked size in the paint this past season.

But they won’t in 2020-21.

The Tigers, who already have a seven-man signing class, added an eighth commitment on Saturday when 7-foot center Josh Gray verbally committed.

Gray, a three-star prospect from Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy, averaged 9.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 25 center in the class and has 10 Division 1 offers including Florida State, Georgia and UConn.

“He’s a rebounder who blocks shots and dunks, he needs to improve his shot,” PSA coach Tom Espinosa told 247Sports. “He really can’t score with his back to the basket. He’s very raw, and he’s told me he’s got a long way to go offensively.

“But he runs the floor, his hands are good and he’s just a physical monster. He’s 7-foot, 220-chiseled pounds and he goes after it.”

Three members of LSU’s signing class are 6-8 or taller.



