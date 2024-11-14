Alabama Game Boils His Blood

LSU’s season now teeters on the brink of disaster. The once bright hopes of a championship have dimmed, but redemption is within reach. Can the Tigers rise to the challenge in their final stretch? The defense crumbled against Alabama, a clear case of overcompensation. Gaps were left unchecked, and a 72-yard Jalen Milroe touchdown run was the embodiment of their failures: poorly timed blitzes, bad angles, and missed tackles. Offensively, LSU’s early ground game success with the pistol formation disappeared. Their red zone efficiency plummeted and Garrett Nussmeier, lacking dual-threat ability, found himself in trouble and pressing without support from the running game. What began as a promising preseason has turned into a harsh reality for the Tigers. Inexperienced defenders proved no match for SEC opponents. But there is still hope. Veterans are determined to improve their draft tape and young players are fighting for their chance to get more playing time. Nobody on this team is giving up. For LSU fans and former players, the pain of the Alabama loss still lingers. It was a crushing defeat that churns in the stomachs of all who bleed purple and gold. These final three games, however, offer LSU a chance at redemption. There is a slim chance still of making it to the SEC Championship game. Will this team seize the opportunity and redefine their season? LSU will have to win out, on the road against Florida, then at home against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. The Tigers also need a lot of help. Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: this year’s team legacy hangs in the balance.

Former LSU tight end Richard Dickson (2007) breaks it down with Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne.