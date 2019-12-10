11 Tigers honored with 12 spots on All-SEC Coaches team

After the way No. 1 unbeaten Southeastern Conference champion LSU dominated the league, the SEC coaches had no choice to shower the Tigers with honors.

Eleven Tigers were voted to 12 spots on the All-SEC Coaches team on Tuesday, including six on the first team and six on the second team.

First-teamers are quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, center Lloyd Cushenberry, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and safety Grant Delpit.

On the second team are Edwards-Helaire again as a kick return specialist, offensive linemen Adrian Magee and Damien Lewis, defensive end Rashard Lawrence, safety Jacoby Stevens, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

The All-SEC Coaches’ Team is determined by a vote of league’s 14 coaches. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Burrow, a fifth-year senior who’s a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, set nearly every LSU passing record in 2019. He is the first player in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in the same season as he completed 342-of-439 passes for an SEC record 4,715 yards and a league record 48 touchdowns.

Chase, a sophomore from Metairie, has tied the SEC record for touchdown receptions with 18 in 2019. He leads the SEC in receiving yards with 1,498 on 73 catches.

Edwards-Helaire, a junior from Baton Rouge, is second in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,290 and leads the league in rushing touchdowns with 16. He also leads the league in all-purpose yards with 1,903 and ranks No. 2 in the conference in all-purpose yards per game with a 146.4 average.

Cushenberry, Lewis and Magee have started every game on the offensive line for a unit that has set the school record for points (621), points per game (47.8) and total offense (7,206).

Delpit, a finalist for the Thorpe Award, earned first team All-SEC for the second straight year. He’s fourth on the team with 56 tackles.

Chaisson, a sophomore from Houston, led the Tigers with 11½ tackles for loss, including 4½ sacks.

2019 All-SEC Coaches’ Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia, Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, Trey Smith, Tennessee

C: Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

QB: Joe Burrow, LSU

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, D’Andre Swift, Georgia

AP: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn, Marlon Davidson, Auburn, Jonathan Greenard, Florida, Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB: J.R. Reed, Georgia. Grant Delpit, LSU, Xavier McKinney, Alabama, CJ Henderson, Florida

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RS: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL: Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, Adrian Magee, LSU, Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn, Damien Lewis, LSU

C: Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama, Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, Najee Harris, Alabama

AP: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama, Benito Jones, Ole Miss, Rashard Lawrence, LSU, Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB: Daniel Bituli, Tennessee, K.J. Britt, Auburn, Terrell Lewis, Alabama

DB: Derek Stingley, LSU, Trevon Diggs, Alabama, Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS:*Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss, *Treylon Burks, Arkansas,, *Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, *Christian Tutt, Auburn, *Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

*Denotes ties