LSU lands 10 on AP All-SEC teams

Members of the LSU football team plastered the Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference teams after finishing 13-0 with a conference championship.
The Tigers had four first-team athletes and six players earn second-team honors, while quarterback Joe Burrow earned unanimous Player of the Year honors, freshman cornerback Derek Stingley was named Newcomer of the Year and head coach Ed Orgeron named the league’s Coach of the Year.
Burrow completed nearly 78 percent of his passes this season, putting him on pace to break the NCAA FBS record for completion percentage heading into the College Football Playoffs. He will likely eclipse 5,000 yards in the Tigers’ semifinal game against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl after setting SEC records with 4,715 yards and 48 passing touchdowns this season.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also made the first-team unanimously, while Stingley became made the team despite his true freshman status thanks in large part to his six interception and 15 pass breakups.
LSU athletes on the second-team include wide receiver Justin Jefferson, offensive guard Damien Lewis, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, safety and former All-American Grant Delpit and kicker Cade York.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
u-QB – Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio
u-RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi
T – Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia
T – Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky
G – Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee
G – Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama
C – Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky
TE – Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia
u-WR – Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana
WR – DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana
All-purpose – Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
K – Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia
Defense
E – Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama
E – Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia
T – Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
T – Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
LB – Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas
LB – K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama
LB – Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama
CB – Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland
CB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
S – Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia
S – Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia
P – Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
RB – Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California
RB – D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia
T – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida
T – Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York
G – Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina
G – Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi
C – Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia
TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas
WR – Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana
WR – Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida
All-purpose – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston
K – Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas
Defense
E – Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
E – D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
T – Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina
T – Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas
LB – K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston
LB – De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana
x-LB – David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida
x-LB – Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama
x-CB – Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana
x-CB – Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans
x-CB – Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia
S – Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston
S – Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami
P – Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston
—
u-Offensive Player of the Year – QB Joe Burrow, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year – DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
Newcomer of the Year – CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Coach of the Year – Ed Orgeron, LSU
u-Unanimous selection
x-Ties
An incredible honor to the wonderful young men who represent the school I gained my Chemical Engineering degree from. They acted with HONOR…they acted as examples for the world to see and emulate. May God bless them all…and may there be more to come. Coach “O” has set quite a standard…for recruiting quality young men of honor and character as well as skill.
What a joy this season has been. I have followed LSU sports since the early 1960s and earned three degrees in Business from LSU. We have experienced many up and down years. However, I have never before seen such a dramatic and rapid ascent to the top as has been orchestrated by Coach O.
I give great credit to the players whose skills, competitiveness, unity and humility amaze me. However, Coach O is probably among if not the very best leaders of men I have ever seen. His passion for LSU and Louisiana is obviously genuine and his strategic and tactical coaching skills are outstanding.
Thank you Coach O, players and all other coaches and staff members for a fantastic year. More will come. GEAUX TIGERS.