LSU lands 10 on AP All-SEC teams

Members of the LSU football team plastered the Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference teams after finishing 13-0 with a conference championship.

The Tigers had four first-team athletes and six players earn second-team honors, while quarterback Joe Burrow earned unanimous Player of the Year honors, freshman cornerback Derek Stingley was named Newcomer of the Year and head coach Ed Orgeron named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Burrow completed nearly 78 percent of his passes this season, putting him on pace to break the NCAA FBS record for completion percentage heading into the College Football Playoffs. He will likely eclipse 5,000 yards in the Tigers’ semifinal game against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl after setting SEC records with 4,715 yards and 48 passing touchdowns this season.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also made the first-team unanimously, while Stingley became made the team despite his true freshman status thanks in large part to his six interception and 15 pass breakups.

LSU athletes on the second-team include wide receiver Justin Jefferson, offensive guard Damien Lewis, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, safety and former All-American Grant Delpit and kicker Cade York.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-QB – Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio

u-RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi

T – Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia

T – Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky

G – Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee

G – Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama

C – Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky

TE – Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia

u-WR – Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana

WR – DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana

All-purpose – Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

K – Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

Defense

E – Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama

E – Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia

T – Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia

T – Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

LB – Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas

LB – K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama

LB – Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama

CB – Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland

CB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

S – Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia

S – Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia

P – Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

RB – Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California

RB – D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia

T – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida

T – Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York

G – Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina

G – Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi

C – Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia

TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas

WR – Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana

WR – Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida

All-purpose – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston

K – Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

E – Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

E – D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

T – Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina

T – Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas

LB – K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston

LB – De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana

x-LB – David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida

x-LB – Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama

x-CB – Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana

x-CB – Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans

x-CB – Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia

S – Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston

S – Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami

P – Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston

—

u-Offensive Player of the Year – QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year – DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Newcomer of the Year – CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Coach of the Year – Ed Orgeron, LSU

u-Unanimous selection

x-Ties