Women of the Century: No. 14 LSU reach 100-point plateau in third straight blowout win

No. 14 LSU equaled a school record by scoring 100-plus points in the third game of the season, a 107-34, verdict Sunday over Western Carolina at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (3-0) had four players in double figures led by freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson with 18 points. She also made 10-of-12 free throws and had a pair of 3-pointers.

Angel Reese put up 17 points and had 15 rebounds, Jasmine Carson added 11 points and Alisa Williams 10. The Tigers played all 12 of their players with none getting more than 21 minutes of playing time.

LSU shot 53.7% from the field and outrebounded Western Carolina 60-29.

Kenhinde Obasuyi led the way for Western Carolina with 10 points while also pulling down 4 rebounds.

The Tigers will be back at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.