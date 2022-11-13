LSU volleyball goes distance in five sets to halt losing streak

COLUMBIA, Missouri – LSU stopped a three-match losing streak Saturday by digging deep for a 3-2 Southeastern Conference win at Missouri.

LSU (14-11, 8-7 in SEC) defeated Missouri (8-15, 1-12) 21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14). The Tigers improved to 7-3 in five-set matches in SEC play.

Outside hitter Paige Flickinger enjoyed her seventh double-double this season with a team-high 16 kills and a season-high 19 digs. Sanaa Dotson had 15 kills and matched a career-high with three aces.

The middle blockers were key in the match for LSU.

Anita Anwusi and Alia Williams each had six kills and 10 kills.

Setter Josie Vondran had a team-high 35 assists and added five kills and four blocks, while freshman setter Maddie Waak had 13 assists and one ace. Libero Ella Larkin added 14 digs.