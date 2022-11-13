LSU volleyball goes distance in five sets to halt losing streak

COLUMBIA, Missouri – LSU stopped a three-match losing streak Saturday by digging deep for a 3-2 Southeastern Conference win at Missouri.
LSU (14-11, 8-7 in SEC) defeated Missouri (8-15, 1-12) 21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14). The Tigers improved to 7-3 in five-set matches in SEC play.
Outside hitter Paige Flickinger enjoyed her seventh double-double this season with a team-high 16 kills and a season-high 19 digs. Sanaa Dotson had 15 kills and matched a career-high with three aces.
The middle blockers were key in the match for LSU.
Anita Anwusi and Alia Williams each had six kills and 10 kills.
Setter Josie Vondran had a team-high 35 assists and added five kills and four blocks, while freshman setter Maddie Waak had 13 assists and one ace. Libero Ella Larkin added 14 digs.
Be the first to comment