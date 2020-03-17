William Weathers named Tiger Rag assistant editor

William Weathers, a veteran Louisiana sportswriter and editor, has been named assistant editor of Tiger Rag Magazine.

Weathers, 54, a 1986 mass communications graduate of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, was most recently sports editor of the Livingston Parish Daily News.

He also was a staff writer for The Advocate covering high school sports and college football recruiting as well as being a beat writer for LSU women’s basketball and softball.

He also has been managing editor of TigerBait.com, managing editor and sports editor in separate stints at the Abbeville Meridional and a sports staff writer for the Shreveport Journal.

“William brings depth of experience and passion for journalism to his post in what may be the most fascinating time in the history of our publication,” Tiger Rag Magazine president and owner Jim Engster said.

Between Weathers and Tiger Rag editor Ron Higgins, Tiger Rag has 74 years of journalism experience.

“I’m thrilled to get a writer and person of Will’s caliber in our organization,” Higgins said. “The relationships he has made with high school coaches and players through the years is rarely found, but they understand Will is an old-school fair and trustworthy journalist of the highest caliber.

“He is widely respected in our profession, both as a writer and human being. We are extremely fortunate to hire him.”

Weathers is eager to contribute to Tiger Rag’s 40-years plus history of LSU sports coverage.

“I look forward to upholding the longstanding tradition of in-depth journalism Tiger Rag has provided for its readers,” Weathers said. “And on a more personal note, the ability to work alongside editor Ron Higgins is rare opportunity that you don’t pass up in the business.”