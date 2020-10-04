What every LSU player did in NFL Week 4

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow got the first win of his four-game NFL career Sunday and made history in the process.

Burrow became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300 or more yards in three consecutive games, throwing for 300 yards and a TD in Cincinnati’s 33-25 win over Jacksonville.

After being hit 18 times and sacked eight times in a 23-23 tie against Philadelphia last week, Burrow was sacked just once by Jacksonville.

“The O-line played really, really well today,” Burrow said. “They’ve taken a lot of heat the last couple weeks, and I was super happy for those guys to have the game they did today and they’re going to continue to build on it. I know they are.”

Here’s what all the other Tigers did in Week 4:

Thursday night

Denver Broncos 37, New York Jets 28

Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry, started on an offensive line that gained 359 yards and allowed 0 sacks.

Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Ravens, 31 Washington 17

Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 12 tackles (9 solo). Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve.

Tampa Bay Bucs 38, San Diego Chargers 31

Chargers – OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury. Bucs –RB Leonard Fournette inactive list injury, LB Devin White 5 tackles (1 solo), LB Kevin Minter (2 tackles, 2 solo).

Seattle Seahawks, 31 Miami Dolphins 23

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams inactive list injured, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic both started for a Seattle offense that produced 441 yards. Also, Pocic recovered a fumble. Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped 1 punt, 5 of 5 FG, 0 of 0 extra points, DT Davon Godchaux 5 tackles (3 solo).

Minnesota Vikings 31, Houston Texans 23

Vikings –WR Justin Jefferson 4 catches for 103 yards, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.

Cleveland Browns, 49, Dallas Cowboys 38

Browns – WR Odell Beckham Jr. 5 catches for 81 yards, 2 TDs, WR Jarvis Landry 5 catches for 48 yards, threw a 37-yard TD pass to Beckham, LB Jacob Phillips 2 tackles, CB Greedy Williams inactive because of shoulder injury. Cowboys – OT La’el Collins hip injury out for the year.

Cincinnati Bengals 33, Jacksonville Jaguars 25

Jaguars – DE K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackles (both solo), WR DJ Chark 8 catches for 95 yards, 2 TDs. Bengals – QB Joe Burrow, 25 of 36 for 300 yards passing with 1 TD and 1 interception, 11 yards rushing on 4 attempts.

Indianapolis Colts 19, Chicago Bears 11

Bears – LB Barkevious Mingo 2 tackles, 1 PBU.

Carolina Panthers 31, Arizona Cardinals 21

Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 5 tackles (5 solo), 1 interception, 1 PBU, DB Rashard Lawrence no stats. Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 PBU

Los Angeles Rams 17, New York Giants 9

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 2 QB hits, OT Andrew Whitworth started on offensive line that managed just 240 yards total offense.

Buffalo Bills, 30, Las Vegas Raiders 23

Bills – LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 1 of 1 field goals, 3 of 3 extra points, CB Tre’Davious White 8 tackles (6 solo). Raiders – DE Arden Key 1 tackle, 1 QB hit, 1 PBU, TE Foster Moreau 1 reception for 8 yards.

Sunday night

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers

Eagles – S Jalen Mills 6 tackles (5 solo), LB Duke Riley no stats. 49ers – LB Kwon Alexander 1 tackle (1 solo.)

Monday night

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, CB Tyrann Mathieu, RB Darrel Williams 1 catch for 12 yards.

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

Falcons – LB Deion Jones, WR Russell Gage 2 catches.

To be scheduled

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle. Titans – CB Kristian Fulton.