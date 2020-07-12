Reports: Former LSU LB Marcel Brooks transferring to TCU

Multiple sources told the HornedFrogBlitz, the 247Sports website covering TCU, that former LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks will join the football program.

Brooks, a former five star prospect from Flower Mound (TX) Marcus High, entered the draft portal on June 26 saying he wanted to be closer to home. He was a potential starter for LSU in the upcoming season after making eight tackles in 11 games last year.

Sources told HFB that Brooks is on campus today. He will be able to start working out with the team as soon as he passes a physical.

At one point in Brooks’ original recruitment, TCU were among his top schools. Even after his commitment to LSU, the Frogs continued to build a relationship with Brooks. Apparently, head coach Gary Patterson and defensive ends coach Dan Sharp connected with Brooks.