WHAT EVERY LSU PLAYER DID IN NFL WEEK 17, THE LAST OF THE REGULAR SEASON

Former LSU and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips had a team-leading 10 tackles in the Browns' 24-22 win over Pittsburgh. AP photo by David Richard

The final week of the NFL regular season produced some big performances from former LSU stars who haven’t played much this season.

Cleveland rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips, who injured a knee in the opener, returned in Week 4, aggravated it in Week 5 and missed a month of the season, had a team-leading 10 tackles in the Browns’ 24-22 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday that clinched a playoff spot for Cleveland for the first time since 2002.

Tampa Bay Bucs linebacker Kevin Minter, an 8-year veteran who has been used in a backup role, stepped in for former LSU star Devin White (who was on the COVID-19 list) and had a team-high 9 tackles including 6 solo in the Bucs’ playoff-clinching 44-27 win over Atlanta.

Finally, Minnesota rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 9 catches in a 37-36 win over the Lions to give Jefferson 79 receptions for the season, breaking the Vikings’ single-season rookie record of 69 set by Hall of Famer Randy Moss in 1998.

Here’s what all the former LSU standouts did in Week 17 pending the Sunday night game:

Sunday

Buffalo Bills 56, Miami Dolphins 26

Bills – CB Tre’Davious White on inactive list resting for playoffs, LS Reid Ferguson snapped for 8 of 8 extra points and 4 punts. Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 2 of 2 extra points, 2 of 2 field goals and 5 punts, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) likely out for the rest of the season.

Baltimore Ravens 38, Cincinnati Bengals 3

Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 4 tackles (2 solo) 1 TFL. Bengals – QB Joe Burrow out for the season (torn knee ligaments).

Cleveland Browns 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 22

Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle. Browns – LB Jacob Phillips 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL,1 QB hit, WR Jarvis Landry 5 catches for 51 yards, 1 rushing attempt for a 3-yard TD, WR Odell Beckham Jr. out for the season with torn ACL, CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list.

Minnesota Vikings 37, Detroit Lions 35

Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson 9 catches for 133 yards, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve (neck). Lions – DT Frank Herron no stats.

New York Giants 23, Dallas Cowboys 19

Cowboys – DB Rashard Robinson on inactive list.

Tampa Bay Bucs 44, Atlanta Falcons 27

Bucs – RB Leonard Fournette 5 carries for 13 yards, 2 catches for 14 yards, LB Devin White placed on COVID-19 list, LB Kevin Minter 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 PBU. Falcons – LB Deion Jones 4 tackles, 3 solo, WR Russell Gage 9 catches for 91 yards, 1 TD and 1 rush for 11 yards.

Green Bay Packers 35, Chicago Bears 16

Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 PBU.

Las Vegas Raiders 32, Denver Broncos 31

Raiders – DE Arden Key 2 tackles, TE Foster Moreau 1 catch for 7 yards. C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line that produced 446 yards and allowed 2 sacks.

Indianapolis Colts 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Jaguars – WR DJ Chark on inactive list, LB K’Lavon Chaisson 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 QB hit.

Los Angeles Chargers 38, Kansas City Chiefs 21

Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) on inactive list, CB Tyrann Mathieu on inactive list to rest for playoffs, RB Darrel Williams 1 catch for 2 yards. Chargers – DT Breiden Fehoko played but no stats, OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury.

Los Angeles Rams 18, Arizona Cardinals 7

Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 4 tackles (3 solo), Rashard Lawrence 2 tackles (1 solo). Rams – DT Michael Brockers no stats, OT Andrew Whitworth injured knee out for the year.

Seattle Seahawks 26, San Francisco 49ers 23

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, TE/DE Stephen Sullivan no stats, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic both started on an offense line that allowed 2 sacks, helped produce 276 yards and 20 4th quarter points.

New Orleans Saints 33, Carolina Panthers 7

Saints – OLB Kwon Alexander DNP sustained season- ending torn Achilles tendon last week, C Will Clapp no stats. Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 PBU.

Tennessee Titans 41, Houston Texans 38

Titans – CB Kristian Fulton 1 tackle (1 solo).

SUNDAY NIGHT

Washington vs Philadelphia Eagles

Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve. Eagles – S Jalen Mills, LB Duke Riley.

