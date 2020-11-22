WHAT EVERY FORMER LSU PLAYER DID IN NFL WEEK 11

Joe Burrow’s NFL rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals ended prematurely on Sunday.

The former LSU Heisman Trophy winning quarterback sustained a torn anterior cruciate left knee ligament in a 20-9 loss at Washington.

The injury happened with just under 12 minutes left in the third quarter.

Burrow dropped back to pass on third-and-2 play from his own 10-yard line. Just as he finished launching, a Washington defender fell into his leg. Burrow immediately grabbed for his left knee and appeared to be in severe pain.

Burrow sent out a Tweet later Sunday afternoon suggesting he was done in 2020. “Thanks for all the love,” Burrow said. “Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

Before Sunday through his first nine games, Burrow threw for 300 or more yards a total of five times, which was tied for the second most in NFL history by a rookie. He also had been hit 72 times, which was tied with Daniel Jones for the most by a rookie quarterback in his first nine games over the past 20 years.

Here’s what the rest of former LSU standouts did in Week 11 pending the Monday night game:

Thursday night

Seattle Seahawks 28, Arizona Cardinals 21

Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 5 tackles (3 solo), ½ TFL, DT Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve. Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 3 tackles (1 solo) 1 QB hit, DE/TE Stephen Sullivan no stats, OG Damien Lewis started at C in place of Ethan Pocic on an offensive line that was limited to 333 yards with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson getting sacked six times.

Sunday afternoon

Washington 20, Cincinnati Bengals 9

Bengals – QB Joe Burrow 22 of 34, 203 yards passing, 1 TD and 12 yards rushing on 2 attempts. Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve.

New Orleans Saints 24, Atlanta Falcons 9

Falcons – LB Deion Jones 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, WR Russell Gage 7 catches for 58 yards. Saints – OLB Kwon Alexander 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass deflection.

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 3

Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle. Jaguars – WR DJ Chark 4 catches for 41 yards, LB K’Lavon Chaisson 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL.

Cleveland Browns 22, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Eagles – S Jalen Mills 5 tackles (5 solo), LB Duke Riley 3 tackles (2 solo). Browns – WR Jarvis Landry 2 catches for 23 yards and 3 rushing yards on 1 attempt, WR Odell Beckham Jr. out for year torn ACL, LB Jacob Phillips on inactive list (knee), CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list.

Carolina Panthers 20, Detroit Lions 0

Lions – DT Frank Herron 1 tackle (1 solo). Panthers – CB Donte Jackson (on inactive list).

Tennessee Titans 30, Baltimore Ravens 24

Titans – CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve list (knee). Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 9 tackles (3 solo), 1 QB hit.

Los Angeles Chargers 34, New York Jets 28

Chargers – OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury.

Denver Broncos 20, Miami Dolphins 13

Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 1 of 1 extra points, 2 of 2 field goals and 6 punts, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) likely out for the rest of the season. Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line that produced 459 yards and allowed 6 sacks.

Dallas Cowboys, 31 Minnesota Vikings 28

Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson 3 catches for 86 yards, 1 TD, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve (neck).

Sunday night

Kansas City Chiefs 35, Las Vegas Raiders 31

Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 69 yards rushing, 2 TDs on 14 carries and 1 catch for 8 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 4 tackles (3 solo), RB Darrel Williams 3 catches for 22 yards. Raiders – DE Arden Key 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL, TE Foster Moreau no stats.

Monday night

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Bucs

DT Michael Brockers, OT Andrew Whitworth out for the rest of the season (torn knee ligaments). Bucs – LB Devin White, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Darrel Williams no stats, LB Kevin Minter no stats.

Open Date

Chicago Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo.

Buffalo Bills – CB Tre’Davious White, LS Reid Ferguson.