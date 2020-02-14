Weekend forecast forces shuffling of LSU baseball’s opening weekend

Due to a strong chance of Sunday rain in Baton Rouge, the schedule for this weekend’s 2020 season opening LSU-Indiana baseball series in Alex Box Stadium has been changed in an effort to play all three games.

Game 1 of the series will be played tonight at 7 as originally scheduled.

There will be no game Sunday. Instead, the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. CT, and both games will be nine-inning contests. The second game will begin 60 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans should use the Game 1 ticket for Friday’s game, the Game 2 ticket for Saturday’s first game and the Game 3 ticket for Saturday’s second game.

The stadium will be NOT cleared in between games of Saturday’s doubleheader, so both Game 2 and Game 3 tickets will be honored throughout the day. Seating priority will go to the respective game’s ticket holder.

All three games may be viewed online on SEC Network +, and heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.